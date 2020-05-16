BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.23% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $262,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,640 shares during the period. Avalon Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,073.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 388,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 385,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after buying an additional 340,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,427,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $121.95 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.