BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,294 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.45% of Stepan worth $267,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCL opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.99. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $105.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCL. TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

In other Stepan news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,347 shares of company stock worth $261,051. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

