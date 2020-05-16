BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,078,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483,478 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.94% of Caretrust REIT worth $267,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 33,118 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Caretrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.