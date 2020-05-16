BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.29% of AAON worth $283,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AAON by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $45.94 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

