BlackRock Inc. Purchases 148,738 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.92% of Store Capital worth $261,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth $83,489,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Insiders have bought 26,485 shares of company stock worth $711,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:STOR opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

