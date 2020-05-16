BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.97% of FOX worth $272,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of FOX opened at $25.50 on Friday. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

