BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,867,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.39% of LCI Industries worth $258,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII opened at $80.42 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LCII shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

