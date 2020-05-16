BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 737,547 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.64% of Ashland Global worth $260,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

