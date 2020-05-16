BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,581,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,842 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.78% of Columbia Banking System worth $283,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 111,438 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 4,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,737.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at $373,842.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,300. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $20.55 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

