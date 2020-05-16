BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,070,642 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070,642 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.84% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $258,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

