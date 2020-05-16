BlackRock Inc. Sells 129,622 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,622 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.84% of LiveRamp worth $262,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,089,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,941,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,330,000 after purchasing an additional 611,752 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,830,000 after purchasing an additional 311,058 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $37.89 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $57.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

