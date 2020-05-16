BlackRock Inc. Sells 179,562 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,566,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,562 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.10% of The Ensign Group worth $284,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen purchased 15,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels purchased 2,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.