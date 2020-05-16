BlackRock Inc. Sells 180,647 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,647 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.13% of Brink’s worth $292,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth $2,633,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

BCO opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,734 shares of company stock worth $1,978,852. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.