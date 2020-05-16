BlackRock Inc. Sells 184,574 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.66% of SPS Commerce worth $271,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $1,347,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,227.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,022 shares of company stock worth $3,567,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

