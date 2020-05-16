BlackRock Inc. Sells 188,683 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 188,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.49% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $269,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.