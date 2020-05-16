BlackRock Inc. Sells 432,595 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,404,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.59% of Rayonier worth $292,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Rayonier by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 766.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rayonier by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 140,527 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,733 shares of company stock valued at $64,207 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $21.81 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

