BlackRock Inc. Sells 464,276 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,029,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.46% of TEGNA worth $271,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $10.39 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

