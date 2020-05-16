BlackRock Inc. Sells 67,607 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,247,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,607 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.97% of Unum Group worth $273,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

UNM opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

