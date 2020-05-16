BlackRock Inc. Sells 69,644 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,237,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.06% of Sanderson Farms worth $275,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $136.55 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

