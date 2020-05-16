BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,154,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.21% of Aramark worth $262,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,160,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Aramark by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,116,000 after buying an additional 988,012 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 84.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,701,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 780,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,604,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

