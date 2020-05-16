BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,457,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.56% of Potlatchdeltic worth $265,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

