Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 136,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.23% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter worth $145,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYI opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

