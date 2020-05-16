Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $696.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $696.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $705.37 million and the lowest is $685.91 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $680.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

NYSE BXP opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.03. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP John Francis Powers sold 14,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $2,076,396.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 581 shares in the company, valued at $84,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

