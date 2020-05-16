Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report sales of $5.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.71 billion and the lowest is $5.69 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $23.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.93 billion to $24.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.44 billion to $25.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $260.41 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.20.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

