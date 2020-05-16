Brokerages Anticipate Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report sales of $43.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.52 million to $43.96 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $46.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year sales of $173.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.83 million to $176.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.68 million, with estimates ranging from $171.85 million to $179.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. TheStreet downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

