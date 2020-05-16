Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.90 Million

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post $85.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.11 million and the lowest is $77.88 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $122.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $419.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $444.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $471.33 million, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $506.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

In other news, EVP David L. Goldman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $244,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Garabedian bought 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $178,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,302 shares of company stock worth $543,065 in the last ninety days. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

