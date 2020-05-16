Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.78 Million

Analysts expect that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report $184.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.32 million. Redfin reported sales of $197.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $842.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $748.50 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,492,107.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,160. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,665 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 10.4% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $2,555,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.