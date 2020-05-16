Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.24.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

