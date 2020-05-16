Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.54 Million

Brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post sales of $752.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $661.60 million to $802.10 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $863.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

SIVB stock opened at $172.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.17. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

