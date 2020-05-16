Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.65 Million

Brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to report sales of $49.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.30 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $42.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $195.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $205.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $206.25 million, with estimates ranging from $189.10 million to $223.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, COO Joseph F. Casey purchased 14,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 327.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 907,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 656,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 272.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,676 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.91. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.