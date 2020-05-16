Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.55. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 119,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 239,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

