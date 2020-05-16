Brokerages Expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the highest is $5.93 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $25.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 billion to $26.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.63 billion to $26.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

