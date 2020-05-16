Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to post $134.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.77 million. SJW Group posted sales of $102.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $528.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.55 million to $531.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $544.37 million, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $544.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $44,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 0.26. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

