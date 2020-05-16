Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

