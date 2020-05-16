Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Camden Property Trust worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $17,218,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.07. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

