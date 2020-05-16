Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Capri worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Capri by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Capri stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.90.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

