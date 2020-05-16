Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chesapeake Energy earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Raymond James lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $242.86.

Shares of NYSE CHK opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.89. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $4.00. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post -77.66 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

