China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Stock Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,759 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,282,000 after buying an additional 870,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,397,000 after buying an additional 767,317 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $27,035,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $15,574,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $9,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of CHL opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $46.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

