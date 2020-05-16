Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will report $37.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.45 billion to $38.02 billion. Cigna reported sales of $34.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $153.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.63 billion to $155.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $161.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $157.98 billion to $166.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

In other news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,831,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,746 shares of company stock worth $23,449,093. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $190.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

