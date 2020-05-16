Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 469.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,644 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 115,599 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEC opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Several analysts have commented on XEC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

