Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,828 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Cinemark worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Cinemark by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

CNK stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 over the last ninety days. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley raised Cinemark to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

