Comerica Bank Acquires 22,567 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,330 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,567 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.76% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFST. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 50.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 69,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,694.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SFST. BidaskClub downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

SFST stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.08. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 22.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.