Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,246,000 after buying an additional 673,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Black Knight by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,927,000 after buying an additional 1,544,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Black Knight by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,818,000 after buying an additional 912,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,512,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $73.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,079 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

