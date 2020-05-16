Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

