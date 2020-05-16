Comerica Bank Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.31 per share, with a total value of $121,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,911.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,850 shares of company stock worth $436,350 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

