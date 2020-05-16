Comerica Bank Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,532 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.