Comerica Bank Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

