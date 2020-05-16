Comerica Bank Has $1.56 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Kennametal worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kennametal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kennametal by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kennametal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kennametal news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of KMT opened at $22.47 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.38.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

