Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 109.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after buying an additional 3,899,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,643,000 after buying an additional 2,213,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,002,000 after buying an additional 2,403,063 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,571 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

