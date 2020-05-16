Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $482,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 9,738.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 28,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. KeyCorp cut their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average of $91.17. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

